Castleroe PS celebrate League Shield win

Castleroe PS Coleraine, lifted the League Shield after having faced stiff competition from fifteen other schools across the Ballycastle, Ballymoney and Coleraine areas over the last two terms

Principal of Castleroe PS, Mrs. Samantha Williams, offered thanks to this year’s competition organisers as well as coaches, parents and friends for their ongoing support.

She continued: “It’s wonderful to see our children competing competitively once more, and we are always proud of them, win or lose.

“However, on this occasion we are only too happy to say congratulationsto these well-deserving champions!

“Following a trip to Coleraine FC the evening before to play at the Showgrounds at halftime during the Coleraine v Larne match, it really was quite the week for the pupils of Castleroe, one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.”