Causeway Academy Principal Designate to hold information events ahead of new school opening
Ruth Harkness will provide “key updates on the transition to Causeway Academy” to parents, carers and children at the following events:
Tuesday, November 4 at 6.30pm at North Coast Integrated College: For current year 10, 11 and 13 students of North Coast Integrated College.
Wednesday, November 5 at 6.30pm at Coleraine College: For current year 8 and 9 students of Dunluce School, Coleraine College and North Coast Integrated College.
Wednesday, November 5 at 7.45pm at Coleraine College: For current year 10 and 11 students of Coleraine College.
Monday, November 10 at 6.30pm at Dunluce School: For current year 10 and 11 students of Dunluce School.
Current Year 12 students and their parents/carers will be invited to a Sixth Form Open Evening in term 2.