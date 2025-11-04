Causeway Academy Principal Designate to hold information events ahead of new school opening

The Principal Designate is to hold a series of parent/carer information events in preparation for the opening of the new Causeway Academy in September 2026.

Ruth Harkness will provide “key updates on the transition to Causeway Academy” to parents, carers and children at the following events:

Tuesday, November 4 at 6.30pm at North Coast Integrated College: For current year 10, 11 and 13 students of North Coast Integrated College.

Wednesday, November 5 at 6.30pm at Coleraine College: For current year 8 and 9 students of Dunluce School, Coleraine College and North Coast Integrated College.

Principal Designate of Causeway Academy Ruth Harkness will provide an update ahead of the opening of the new school in 2026.placeholder image
Wednesday, November 5 at 7.45pm at Coleraine College: For current year 10 and 11 students of Coleraine College.

Monday, November 10 at 6.30pm at Dunluce School: For current year 10 and 11 students of Dunluce School.

Current Year 12 students and their parents/carers will be invited to a Sixth Form Open Evening in term 2.

