Young athletes from across Causeway Coast and Glens have topped the leader board at the latest round of the Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League.

The event, sponsored by Flahavan’s, took place at the Ulster University campus in Coleraine on February 2.

Rosie O’Boyle from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Glenravel took second place in the girls’ race and Grace O’Boyle also from Mary Queen of Peace finishing in third place.

In the boys’ race, Liam Wilson from Mill Strand Primary School, Portrush gained the top spot, whilst Davin Gallagher from Ballykelly Primary School finished in second place and Damhnaic O’Ceallaigh from Gaelscoil Neachtain, Dungiven finished in third position.

3rd place - Grace O’Boyle (Mary Queen of Peace); 1st place - Saidbhbhin McMullan (St Brigid’s, Mayogall); 2nd place - Rosie O’Boyle (Mary Queen of Peace)

The winning athletes are now in full training mode for the final which takes place on Friday, March 3 at Mallusk Playing Fields. Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad.

The accolade includes participating in nine training sessions over 12 months to support the personal development of talented young athletes.

The League, which is committed to encouraging young people to have an active and healthy lifestyle, was launched in October 2022 by Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador and award-winning athlete, Nick Griggs.

Starting off his career as a young athlete himself, Nick holds many U18 and U20 Irish records for middle distance events, breaking the European U20 indoor mile record in February 2022 and claiming gold at the 2021 U20 European 3000m championships. Nick also won Turin's U20 European Cross-Country Silver medal in December 2022.