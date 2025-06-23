The success of Dalriada School’s netball team has been celebrated by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Councillor Oliver McMullan welcomed the team to the Council headquarters at Cloonavin for a reception to mark the team’s success.

The Ballymoney team were crowned All-Ireland Champions back in March, defeating Coláiste Muire in a nail-biting final at the Sport Ireland Indoor Arena in Dublin.

This followed their success in retaining the Northern Ireland title, with many of the girls also representing their country at international level.

Mayor McMullan said: “I was delighted to meet the girls from Dalriada School U16 Volleyball Team and chat to them about their recent sporting victories.

“To win one Championship title takes a lot of skill and hard work, but to win an All-Ireland Title for the tenth time is an outstanding achievement. It is a testament to the dedication of the players, but also of the coaching team and the girls’ family and friends who support them.”

Speaking at the reception, Dr Ian Walker, Dalriada Head Coach said: “I would like to thank the Mayor for inviting the team to Council Headquarters and for recognising their outstanding sporting achievements.

“The school are extremely proud of the girls’ achievements, and we commend them on how passionate and dedicated they are to their team. They have worked tirelessly to win this 10th such title for Dalriada School and have set a fantastic example for young people to follow, particularly for other girls thinking about taking up the sport.”