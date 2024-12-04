The children took part in a series of exciting hands-on workshops which were facilitated alongside The Active Learning Company. Throughout the week, children, teachers and parents immersed themselves in a variety of engaging activities including puzzles, clay modelling, games, dress-up, and crafts.

Each child received their own photo badge as a unique keepsake of their visit, a special memento in memory of what was given to visitors to the Causeway Safari Park at Benvarden when it was in operation.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan who officially opened the exhibition earlier this year said: “It’s wonderful for local children to participate in workshops such as this, where they have the opportunity to learn about the Borough they live in.

“Thank you to Council’s Museums team for arranging this and also to the parents, teachers and groups who brought the children along, it was fantastic to see this initiative so well supported.”

Council’s Museum Officer Jamie Austin expressed her delight, adding: “It has been wonderful to see so many children from across the Borough enjoying the experience and getting hands-on with history.

“They’ve really embraced their creativity and it’s been a joy to watch children of all ages engage with the activities. The keepsake badges were a lovely touch, providing them with a reminder of the fun and learning they’ve enjoyed at the museum.”

The schools and groups who took part were St. Columba’s P.S Kilrea, Ballytober P.S, Ballymoney Model Integrated P.S, Faughanvale P.S, Carnalridge P.S, Bushvalley P.S, Balnamore P.S, North Coast Christian Co-op, Kilrea P.S, Ballysally P.S, St.Peter’s and St.Pauls P.S Foreglen, Lislagan P.S and St.Brigid’s P.S Ballymoney.

Looking ahead, Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services is holding a family-friendly event ‘Santa on Safari’ on Thursday, December 12, drop-in between 4pm – 8pm at Ballymoney Museum.

Enjoy a festive evening full of holiday cheer, with Santa letter writing, Christmas decoration making, crafts and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus himself. This event is free to attend and perfect for children and families looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

To ensure your visit is extra special, be sure to let Santa know you’re coming!

Check out Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services Facebook page for how to book or click on the following link https://bit.ly/4f4Yy94

For further information please contact [email protected] or phone 028 2766 0230.

