Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP launches ‘Cyber Safety’ resource pack to help protect young people online
Working jointly with the NSPCC, the Northern and Western Health Trusts and the Education Authority, the PCSP has launched “Cyber Safety in an Online World”, a toolkit that addresses topics such as suicide, mental health, and self-esteem, online bullying, gaming and gambling, sharing and receiving inappropriate images and where to get support.
The resource is intended to be used by a range of organisations, such as schools or youth groups. It provides animations, lesson plans and other supporting resources designed to support young people in need.
Each topic is a standalone lesson broken into sections. The full resource can be taught as a series or as individual lessons. If an issue arises within a school or youth setting, then a teacher or facilitator can use the resource, open that particular section and complete the lesson accordingly.
Welcoming the new toolkit, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glen, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “This is an adaptable and flexible resource that provides support and signposting for young people who may be dealing with these issues.
“The online world is forever changing, however the advice for staying safe remains the same. Council hopes that this free resource will provide clear guidance in an area that
can be overwhelming and challenging.”
The free resource can be viewed at https://view.pagetiger.com/online-safety-and-mental-health
Anyone with questions or seeking more information, please contact [email protected] or 028 7034 7034.