Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has partnered with several organisations to develop a resource pack aimed at supporting young people with online safety and mental health.

Pupils from Cross and Passion Secondary School with PCSP member Councillor Lee Kane, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and PSNI Officer Constable Robyn O’Connor. Credit Causeway PCSP

Working jointly with the NSPCC, the Northern and Western Health Trusts and the Education Authority, the PCSP has launched “Cyber Safety in an Online World”, a toolkit that addresses topics such as suicide, mental health, and self-esteem, online bullying, gaming and gambling, sharing and receiving inappropriate images and where to get support.

The resource is intended to be used by a range of organisations, such as schools or youth groups. It provides animations, lesson plans and other supporting resources designed to support young people in need.

Each topic is a standalone lesson broken into sections. The full resource can be taught as a series or as individual lessons. If an issue arises within a school or youth setting, then a teacher or facilitator can use the resource, open that particular section and complete the lesson accordingly.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council PCSP officers, Orlaith Quinn and Michael McCafferty with Lindsey Smyth, from the Northern Health Trust, who helped develop the ‘Cyber Safety’ resource pack. Credit PCSP

Welcoming the new toolkit, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glen, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “This is an adaptable and flexible resource that provides support and signposting for young people who may be dealing with these issues.

“The online world is forever changing, however the advice for staying safe remains the same. Council hopes that this free resource will provide clear guidance in an area that

can be overwhelming and challenging.”

The free resource can be viewed at https://view.pagetiger.com/online-safety-and-mental-health