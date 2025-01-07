Causeway Coast and Glens schools: a round-up of open days and nights in the Borough

It’s the time of year when primary school pupils and their parents take tours around the Borough’s colleges for annual open days and nights.

Here’s a round-up of dates for your diary of the range of open days and nights.

We have details from schools in Coleraine, Portstewart, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Limavady and Dungiven – if there are others you know about, let us know at [email protected] or [email protected]

Coleraine College will be hold its open day on Thursday, January 16 at 6.45pm.

Dominican College in Portstewart is holding its open day on Saturday, January 18 from 9.15am - 1.15pm.

St Patrick's College in Dungiven will hold its open night on Thursday, January 23 from 7-8.30pm.

North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine will hold its open night on January 14 from 7-9pm.

