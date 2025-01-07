Here’s a round-up of dates for your diary of the range of open days and nights.
Coleraine College will be hold its open day on Thursday, January 16 at 6.45pm. Photo: COLERAINE COLLEGE
Dominican College in Portstewart is holding its open day on Saturday, January 18 from 9.15am - 1.15pm. Photo: DOMINICAN COLLEGE
St Patrick's College in Dungiven will hold its open night on Thursday, January 23 from 7-8.30pm. Photo: ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE
North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine will hold its open night on January 14 from 7-9pm. Photo: NORTH COAST INTEGRATED COLLEGE
