Causeway Coast and Glens students receive prestigious SSE Renewables Scholarship
Deborah Mullan, Tristian Whitney and Charlotte McKendry from Limavady and Coleraine are among 24 Higher Education students from NWRC studying STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) to receive the scholarship.
The SSE scholarship programme was created to help local students with their student fees and expenses whilst creating a pool of well-trained
and experienced professionals, transforming career prospects in regional communities and positively impacting future generations.
This is the seventh year that SSE has supported students from the college and, to date, 162 of NWRC’s Higher Education students have been awarded scholarships, sharing a total fund value of £322,294.
Candidates who received bursaries this year are studying across a range of curriculum areas including Media and Journalism, Art & Design, Computing, Renewable Technologies, Science, and Music Production.
Dr. Catherine O’Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC said: “Since 2018, SSE Renewables has been supporting
Higher Education students at the college providing vital financial support to help them succeed in their studies and future careers.
“At NWRC, we are committed to fostering innovation and creativity in the next generation of STEAM leaders. Our thanks to SSE Renewables for supporting the college’s students who are studying for a future in key technological and creative industries critical for the growth of our economy."
Annette Duffy, Community Investment Manager at SSE Renewables commented: "Investing in education is at the heart of SSE’s commitment to local communities in Northern Ireland, and it’s inspiring to see the ambition and potential of the students here today.”
