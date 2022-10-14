The event, which is in its 17th year, aims to encourage children and young people from across Northern Ireland to reach out to their peers, adults and support networks to break the cycle of bullying.

With more resources than ever, Anti-Bullying Week 2022 will equip schools with a comprehensive suite of information to ensure their participation in the event is as productive as possible.

Using the theme ‘Reach Out’ Anti-Bullying Week (ABW) 2022 has been developed with the help of over 300 children and young people from across the UK.

Anti-Bullying Week 2022 running from November 14-18

Its aim, like every year, is to create awareness of bullying, and the devastating impact it can have on children and address how to stop it.

This year schools will be able to access resources including assembly plans, lesson plans and cross-curricular activity ideas that will encourage pupils to think about how they can ‘Reach Out’ to address bullying online and offline.

These resources have been carefully curated with the help of professionals at Stranmillis University College and St Mary’s University College to guarantee their adaptability in any setting where children are present.

The theme of this year’s event ‘Reach Out’ is to encourage schools to reach out to their pupils and allow them to participate in how the week is marked while children are being prompted to reach out to teachers and senior members of staff to help shape their anti-bullying policies.

Familiar events including Odd Socks Day, which will take place on Monday, November 14, will return alongside the much-loved Creative Arts Competition, helpful Toolkits and the return of ABW’s School Staff Award for which nominations will close on Friday, October 21.