Causeway Coast man wins prestigious Trinity College Entrance Exhibition Award

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:18 BST
A Causeway Coast man has been awarded a prestigious Entrance Exhibition Award for the 2024/5 academic year from Trinity College Dublin.  

The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieved the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).  

One of those receiving an award was former Coleraine Grammar School student Thomas Brian George Brown.

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.  

Thomas Brian George Brown who was presented with his award from Trinity College Dublin. CREDIT TRINITY COLLEGEThomas Brian George Brown who was presented with his award from Trinity College Dublin. CREDIT TRINITY COLLEGE
Thomas Brian George Brown who was presented with his award from Trinity College Dublin. CREDIT TRINITY COLLEGE

The students come from 452 different schools and from 30 counties on the island of Ireland as well as 38 countries overseas.  

The awards were delivered at three ceremonies at Trinity's Old Dining Hall, starting on January 21, to which the students and their school principals were invited.

Trinity’s Provost, Dr Linda Doyle, said: “I am delighted that the award winners have chosen Trinity College Dublin for their higher education. My own experience of going to university was absolutely transformative and I want nothing less for our students.

"I encourage them to avail of all that life in Trinity has to offer, from the top-class academic environment to the huge array of clubs and societies, all of which are situated in an outward-looking university with a strong international perspective.

“I also want to acknowledge the huge role played by school principals and the wider school community in nurturing the talent of these students."

