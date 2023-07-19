Register
Causeway Coast man's birthday bash raises £1,350 for Coleraine College Learning Support Unit

A Coleraine man who asked for donations towards his son’s school in lieu of 50th birthday gifts has presented the college with a cheque.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST

Graeme Watton raised £1,350 towards the Learning Support Unit at Coleraine College.

"This money, solely for the Learning Support Unit at the school, is in recognition of the fantastic help they give my son Jude who has Autism,” said Graeme who held his 50th birthday celebrations in the Coronation Sports and Recreation Club.

Describing the amount raised as “overwhelmingly humbling”, Graeme said: "The school, and the teachers who not only teach these kids but nurture and develop their many skills, is second to none.

Graeme Watton presents Mr. Ricky Marsh, Principal, Coleraine College, with a donation of £1,350 towards the school's Learning Support Unit. Included is Greame's son Jude, who benefited from the Unit during his time at Coleraine College. Credit McAuley MultimediaGraeme Watton presents Mr. Ricky Marsh, Principal, Coleraine College, with a donation of £1,350 towards the school's Learning Support Unit. Included is Greame's son Jude, who benefited from the Unit during his time at Coleraine College. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Graeme Watton presents Mr. Ricky Marsh, Principal, Coleraine College, with a donation of £1,350 towards the school's Learning Support Unit. Included is Greame's son Jude, who benefited from the Unit during his time at Coleraine College. Credit McAuley Multimedia

"This is my small way of saying thank you for their time and efforts over the year Jude attended Coleraine College. I hope to do more fundraising in the future especially with all the budget cuts to the education sector. I hope my wee contribution. will help to ease the pressure,” he added.

