Graeme Watton raised £1,350 towards the Learning Support Unit at Coleraine College.
"This money, solely for the Learning Support Unit at the school, is in recognition of the fantastic help they give my son Jude who has Autism,” said Graeme who held his 50th birthday celebrations in the Coronation Sports and Recreation Club.
Describing the amount raised as “overwhelmingly humbling”, Graeme said: "The school, and the teachers who not only teach these kids but nurture and develop their many skills, is second to none.
"This is my small way of saying thank you for their time and efforts over the year Jude attended Coleraine College. I hope to do more fundraising in the future especially with all the budget cuts to the education sector. I hope my wee contribution. will help to ease the pressure,” he added.