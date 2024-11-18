Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Causeway Coast schools have been celebrated at the Investors in Mental Health Awards, organised by charity AWARE NI, for their commitment to fostering student mental wellbeing.

The event, held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and hosted by well-known television weather presenter Barra Best, saw Dalriada School Ballymoney and Loreto College Coleraine recognised for their dedication to promoting positive mental health.

These schools have not only integrated AWARE NI’s mental health programmes such as Mood Matters for Young People into their curriculum but have also maintained a consistent focus on mental health through initiatives like signposting, appointing mental health champions, and creating dedicated mental health spaces.

An AWARE NI spokesperson said: “These initiatives, which reflect the schools' commitment to creating a supportive environment prioritising student mental health through a strong pastoral care system, are truly inspiring and offer hope for a brighter future.”

Loreto College Vice Principal, Mrs. Frances Pepin, alongside Karen Collins, CEO of AWARE NI, at the AWARE NI Investors in Mental Health Awards. CREDIT LOVE PR

Launched by AWARE NI in 2020, the Investors in Mental Health Award recognises schools, workplaces, and community organisations that foster open dialogue and proactive mental health support.

Karen Collins, CEO of AWARE NI, expressed her appreciation for all award recipients, saying: "The Investors in Mental Health Awards are our way of recognising the vital work carried out to support mental health in Northern Ireland. With one in five people affected by mental health issues each year, it is essential to celebrate these efforts and encourage others to take meaningful action. Congratulations to all awardees – your work is truly making a difference."

The event also included impactful speeches from Conor Donnelly, Head of Marketing at FinTru, who discussed the company's partnership with AWARE NI as its nominated charity.