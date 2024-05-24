Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Northern Regional College, Coleraine, was the location recently for a Creative Industry Careers day hosted by Cinemagic Film Festival, Nerve Centre and Into Film.

Young people from Limavady High School, Ballymoney High School and North Coast Integrated College attended workshops in Costume Design With Una Hickey, Games Design with Kippie, and Animation, TV and Film production with Scott Newton, Jam Media. The aim of the day was to inspire and ignite an interest in a career in the creative industries.