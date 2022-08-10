CCEA set up results helpline

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer 2022 results include GCE, GCSE, CoPE, Occupational Studies, Online Language Assessment (OLA) and Vocational Qualifications.

On A level results day, Thursday, August 18, the helpline will open at 8am. From Friday, August 19 to Friday, September 9 the helpline will be in operation from 9am until 5pm.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA results can call 028 9026 1260, email [email protected], or log onto the CCEA website at www.ccea.org.uk/resultsday2022 to access the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA’s Acting Interim Chief Executive, Leah Scott commented: “On behalf of CCEA, I would like to pay tribute to students receiving their results this year and to recognise their teachers who have continued to support them during an exceptional period. This has been a particularly challenging time for everyone involved as we returned to the first full year of public examinations since 2019.