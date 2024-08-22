Celebrating A Level success at Cookstown High School
As a combined grammar and secondary school, we are an inclusive community, where talents are nurtured, and pupils are challenged in a supportive environment to achieve their best grade possible, securing the future for our young people.
In addition to academic excellence, we offer a range of pupil leadership opportunities, extra-curricular societies and clubs, competitive sports, drama and music, and we have fostered relationships with businesses as well as local and national universities; all of these opportunities give our pupils the edge. In addition, pupils have the opportunity to participate in a range of international visits to broaden horizons.
Governors and staff are delighted that 31% of all grades achieved by pupils in school were A* or A. This keeps Cookstown High School pupils above the Northern Ireland average for top grades. We are delighted that the vast majority of pupils have secured their first choice of university place.
The percentage of A*-B grades is excellent at 57%, demonstrating that the very strong work ethic of pupils and an application of very high standards by staff, has ensured that Cookstown High School has a sustained reputation for academic excellence.
The success across subject areas is testament to the hard work and dedication of pupils and staff. A 100% A*-C success rate was celebrated in Art and Design, English Literature, Geography, Health and Social Care, ICT, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Spanish and Sport.
7 pupils achieved a sweep of at least 3 A* and A grades: Faye Anderson A*A*A; Nicole Badger A*AA; Mya Black A*A*A; Emma Caskey A*A*A; Leandra Frank AAAA; Katie Kennedy A*AA; Hannah Kenny A*AAB.
Commenting on the results, the Principal of Cookstown High School, Gwyneth Evans said: “We are very proud of our pupil’s excellent performances this year, where ambitions have been realised through hard work and commitment.
"I would also like to pay tribute to our very talented and committed staff, who go above and beyond to ensure each individual realises their potential. I would like to congratulate pupils on their achievements and thank parents for their continued support. It has been a pleasure working with our Year 14 pupils and seeing so many of them excel during their time at Cookstown High School.
"It is great to see so many of our pupils securing fantastic opportunities next year, not just at some of the most prestigious universities in the UK, but also with employers to follow degree apprenticeship programmes.”
While these results are very pleasing, more importantly they are permitting our young people access to their desired pathways on the next phase of their educational journey. Our pupils have worked so diligently this year, and they have produced results they should be incredibly proud of; we are excited to see what they go on to achieve in the future.
