Mrs McCann with Ellie at the St Patrick's Academy prize dayMrs McCann with Ellie at the St Patrick's Academy prize day
Celebrations at St Patrick's Academy as students receive their awards at the annual prize day

Pupils, staff, family, and friends gathered at St Patrick’s Academy in Lisburn recently for the school’s the annual prize day.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT

Principal Mrs McCann, said: “We proudly gathered to celebrate and share the many triumphs and attributes of our brilliant students at our annual prizegiving.

"At a time of great challenge and unrest in the world it is so important to take the time to focus on the positive and today we acknowledge our future leaders, innovators and trailblazers, for it is the pupils whom we celebrate today that will lead us to a better future.

"We would like to thank our guest speaker Ciara Brolly. Ciara is a past pupil and she currently is an Associate at the prestigious Wilson Nesbitt solicitors.

"It was a great honour to hear about her inspirational journey, especially as we have students keen to follow in her footsteps.

"A fantastic day of celebrations – well done to all our pupils, past and present, who received awards for their results and achievements.”

Conall with his award at the St Patrick's Academy prize day

Elle and her proud family pictured with Mrs McCann at the prize day celebrations at St Patrick's Academy

Molly cleaned up at prize day, her mum was just delighted. What an amazing achievement.

Katie, Ms Clarke and Samir at the St Patrick's Academy prize day

