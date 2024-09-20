The ceremony honoured 871 full-time and part-time students and Higher Level Apprentices. Certificates were presented by John Nugent, Chair of the Governing Body and guest speaker Dr. Isla Fraser, a forensic scientist, shared her journey as a female working in the STEM field.

Tommy Martin, Interim Principal and Chief Executive, SERC, said: “Graduation marks the culmination of hard work, dedication, and determination. It is an important day and one that should be celebrated.

"You have completed your course, and your success is well deserved. Graduation is also a marker for your next step.

"Strive to better yourselves and continue to learn. If someone helped you get to where you are today, thank them and pay it forward, with words of encouragement, with support, and share your story of success at your local college.

“Overall, progression for our Higher Education students is highly impressive with 60% confirming they have progressed to the next level of higher education and 31% securing employment.”

Mr Martin concluded: “As well as having qualifications, students need to have much more in terms of skills and experience. This includes soft skills, such as communication, presentation and organisational skills which allow students to excel in studies, work and life – skills that students gain at SERC.

"We place important value on project-based learning which gives our students those opportunities to work together on real life scenarios, solving problems and developing their entrepreneurial skills and experience, all of which enhances their graduate qualities before they walk through the door.”

1 . Celebrations at SERC graduation Laurie Cochrane (Hillsborough) celebrates her Ulster University Foundation Degree in Integrative Counselling Practice with husband Andrew, and baby daughter, Connie – just two weeks old. Photo: SERC

2 . Celebrations at SERC graduation Celebrating the City and Guilds Professional Recognition Awards are Kieran McCormick (Lisburn) Level 7, Ciara Aston (Bangor) Level 6, with SERC’s Barbara Murphy, Training Consultant - Professional Recognition, Catherine Kelly (Belfast) Level 6, and Scott Martin, (Healing, England) Level 4. Photo: SERC

3 . Celebrations at SERC graduation Jed Kempton (Lisburn) graduated with an HND in Computing celebrates with dad John, mum Lillian and brother Eben. Photo: SERC

4 . Celebrations at SERC graduation Aaron McKibben (Hillsborough) graduated with a HND in Computing, celebrates with mum Hilda McKibben. Photo: SERC