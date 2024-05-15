Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Integrated Primary School in Carrickfergus is to hold a series of events to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The 2023/24 academic year marks 70 years since the school, formerly Carrickfergus Central, first opened in 1953 to cater for the educational needs of children who lived in the town centre.

Today, pupils travel from around the town and beyond to the Thomas Street school.

As part of the celebrations, a number of events have been planned, including a gala ball for pupils and a celebration dinner for former pupils, staff and Board of Governor members.

Central Integrated Primary School in Carrickfergus. Photo: Central IPS

The dinner will take place at Carrickfergus Golf Club on Saturday, June 1 at 7.30pm.

Anyone who would like to attend can contact the school on 02893 351272 or email [email protected] to find out more.

Mrs Nuala Hall, who is the fourth principal of the school in its 70-year history, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 70 years of providing high quality education for the children of Carrickfergus and I really look forward to seeing as many former pupils at the event as possible and hearing about their memories of time spent at the school.

"Schools are on a continual journey to ensure that the educational experiences they provide for their pupils are the best that they can be. We as a school are looking forward to continuing on that journey for the next 70 years.”

Meanwhile, Central has a dedicated PTA who regularly fundraises for the social and educational benefits of the school’s children.