Pupils at Oakfield Primary School in Carrickfergus enjoyed a storytelling session with children's author, Marianne McShane as of the Democracy Week initiative in Mid and East Antrim.

Marianne was one of the authors who took part in the Children's Author election in March, during which 15 schools participated and 1621 pupils voted.

The pupils were casting their vote for their favourite children’s author from a selection of six candidates, who agreed to let their names go forward to the electorate.

Marianne joined fellow children’s authors Hilary Bailey, Andrew Crooks, Paddy Donnelly, Ellan Rankin, and Morna Sullivan on the ballot paper.

As part of the event, special election posters were produced and a booklet with the candidates’ statements was provided for the pupils, as were ballot boxes.

Voting took place on Thursday, March 6, with Carniny Primary School and St. Colmcille’s Primary School counting the votes the following day.

Taking part in the elections in the wider Ballymena area were Ballykeel Primary, Braidside Integrated, Camphill Primary, Carniny Primary, Clough Primary, Diamond Primary in Cullybackey, Gracehill Primary, Portglenone Primary, St. Bridget’s Primary, and St. Colmcille’s Primary.

Marianne presented teacher Emma McMaster with copies of her books ‘Ronan and the Mermaid’ and ‘The Fog Catcher’s Daughter’ for the school library. Photo: Supplied

In Carrickfergus, Central Integrated Primary, Oakfield Primary and Victoria Primary took part while in Larne, Ballycarry Primary, Linn Primary, Moyle Primary and Whitehead Primary all cast their ballots.

The winner was Ballycastle-born author Paddy Donnelly, who has written and illustrated books including ‘The Vanishing Lake’, ‘Dodos are not Extinct’ and ‘Wolves in Helicopters’.

In second place was Ellan Rankin, author of ‘The Secret Elephant’, with Ballymena teacher and author, Andrew Crooks, coming in third.

A draw for storytelling resulted in six schools having sessions like the one at Oakfield Primary with Marianne McShane, Ellan Rankin, and Hilary Bailey visiting to tell stories and chat with pupils.

Marianne also presented teacher Emma McMaster with copies of her books ‘Ronan and the Mermaid’ and ‘The Fog Catcher’s Daughter’ for the school library.

About Democracy Week

The Children's Author election was one of a series marking themes of local democracy, which included ‘getting to know your councillor’ events in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena, and visits to the Mayor’s Parlour by local schoolchildren.