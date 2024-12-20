Christmas celebrations at Mossley Primary School in 21 photos

Mossley Primary School pupils brought the curtain down on the current term with festive productions.

Children from P4 to P7 took part in a carol service featuring the Senior Choir and musicians.

Meanwhile, younger pupils had the opportunity to help tell the Christmas story through their Nativity.

Here’s a selection of photos as the school spread the festive joy.

In Christmas jumpers as term ends at Mossley PS.

In Christmas jumpers as term ends at Mossley PS. Photo: Submitted

P3 pupils telling the Christmas Story at Mossley PS.

P3 pupils telling the Christmas Story at Mossley PS. Photo: Submitted

Mossely's Sign Language Group taking part in the carol service

Mossely's Sign Language Group taking part in the carol service Photo: Submitted

Mossley PS pupils taking part in their Nativity.

Mossley PS pupils taking part in their Nativity. Photo: Submitted

