Christmas opening hours for libraries across Northern Ireland
All libraries will be closed from Monday, December 23 to Saturday, December 28 2024 inclusive.
"We will reopen to customers on Monday, December 30 with normal opening hours and on Tuesday, December 31 with all libraries closing at 5:00pm,” a post on the Libraries NI Facebook page read.
“All branches will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 and normal opening hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.”
The Mobile and Homecall Services will be off the road from Monday, December 23 2024 until Wednesday, January 1 2025 inclusive.
“The out of hours service will not be available from Sunday, December 22 to Wednesday, January 1 inclusive. Normal out of hours service will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025,” the post added.
"To stock up on Christmas holiday reading, customers can now borrow up to 18 books and this increased borrowing will remain in place until Wednesday, January 1.”