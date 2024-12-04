Libraries NI has announced Christmas opening hours for its branches across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All libraries will be closed from Monday, December 23 to Saturday, December 28 2024 inclusive.

"We will reopen to customers on Monday, December 30 with normal opening hours and on Tuesday, December 31 with all libraries closing at 5:00pm,” a post on the Libraries NI Facebook page read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All branches will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 and normal opening hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.”

Libraries NI has shared opening hours for its branches over the Christmas period. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

The Mobile and Homecall Services will be off the road from Monday, December 23 2024 until Wednesday, January 1 2025 inclusive.

“The out of hours service will not be available from Sunday, December 22 to Wednesday, January 1 inclusive. Normal out of hours service will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025,” the post added.

"To stock up on Christmas holiday reading, customers can now borrow up to 18 books and this increased borrowing will remain in place until Wednesday, January 1.”