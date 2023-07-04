‘Classroom star’ Niall’s ‘Best Teacher’ accolade

​​‘STAR-struck’ principal of St. John’s PS in Gilford, Mrs Sorcha Lyness, has praised popular teacher, Niall McParland, for being crowned ‘Best Teacher’ at the People, Charity and Business Awards 2023 held recently at Titanic Belfast.

​The accolade bestowed upon the popular teacher is all the more special for the school principal as Mr McParland used to be one of her pupils!

Mrs Lyness commented: “This followed a nomination by one of our parents, who wanted to show her appreciation and thanks to Mr McParland for the difference he has made to the children at our school.“Mr McParland has been teaching in our school for the past two years. He has a keen interest in Gaelic football and indeed is part of the Down Senior Gaelic team – this in a way makes him a bit of a ‘celebrity’.

"He is extremely pastoral in his ways with all our children, and is a very hard-working and diligent teacher who does the best for all children at all times.

"His commitment certainly shows in helping the children to develop and mature. He is very popular amongst all the staff and children.

"Mr McParland on the night, said he was accepting the award of behalf of all the teachers in St. John’s PS, Gilford, and said it was unexpected.

"He said he felt honoured to receive this award.

"Due to a prior commitment I was unable to be in attendance on the evening, but Niall got in touch with the great news as soon as he received the award.

"I then communicated the great news to our whole school community.

“As principal I feel very honoured and blessed to have Mr McParland as part of the wonderful staff that we have at St. John’s.

"We really do have a fabulous team.

"It is made even more special for me, having taught him myself as a young boy in P.2 at a previous school.