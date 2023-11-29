Year 8 parents were recently invited to St. Patrick’s Academy annual coffee morning and book fair.

Over 130 parents, grandparents and family turned up for the event, and watched as pupils performed their prayers for the future and received a variety of prizes including awards for the annual Grim Tales competition.

Mrs Burns’ class were also awarded certificates for the class with most merits so far this term.

Pupils were able to buy books and accessories from the fair as well as avail of the delicious treats baked by our pupils and staff.

The money raised from the book fair will be used to buy further books for the school and to enhance the literacy programme.

