Sixth form prefects running the book fair at St Patrick's Academy

Coffee and books were on the menu at St Patrick's Academy

Year 8 parents were recently invited to St. Patrick’s Academy annual coffee morning and book fair.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT

Over 130 parents, grandparents and family turned up for the event, and watched as pupils performed their prayers for the future and received a variety of prizes including awards for the annual Grim Tales competition.

Mrs Burns’ class were also awarded certificates for the class with most merits so far this term.

Pupils were able to buy books and accessories from the fair as well as avail of the delicious treats baked by our pupils and staff.

The money raised from the book fair will be used to buy further books for the school and to enhance the literacy programme.

Brodie enjoying a cuppa

1. A cuppa was on the menu at the St Patrick's Academy book fair

Brodie enjoying a cuppa Photo: St Patrick's Academy

Aleksandr and his mum

2. A cuppa was on the menu at the St Patrick's Academy book fair

Aleksandr and his mum Photo: St Patrick's Academy

Blake Savage and his mum

3. A cuppa was on the menu at the St Patrick's Academy book fair

Blake Savage and his mum Photo: St Patrick's Academy

Arpitha and Akhil

4. A cuppa was on the menu at the St Patrick's Academy book fair

Arpitha and Akhil Photo: St Patrick's Academy

