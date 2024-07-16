Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coleraine charity has launched a scheme to help parents save up for school uniforms.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vineyard Compassion says its initiative is designed “to help parents and carers manage the cost of school uniforms by spreading out the expense over the year, thereby reducing financial stress as the new school term approaches”.

Parents and carers can purchase saving stamps at £5 each from the charity’s Hillman’s Way Hope Centre reception, open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. These stamps are collected on a savings card, which can be redeemed at participating local school uniform retailers, Heart & Home and S&T Moore in Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When it’s time to buy uniforms, simply use the accumulated stamps to cover the cost, and we will reimburse the retailers directly,” the charity explained.

Molly Allen - Provisions Assistant for the Vineyard Compassion school uniform scheme. Credit Vineyard Compassion

Melanie Gibson, who oversees the scheme, said: “We’ve seen firsthand how this scheme eases the financial burden on families. It’s wonderful to witness the relief and gratitude from parents who can budget more effectively for their children’s school needs.

"Our partnership with Heart & Home and S&T Moore has been crucial in making this possible, and we are committed to supporting our community in this way.

"We encourage all families in need of support to participate in this beneficial scheme and stamp and save with us! Join us in making school uniform shopping a stress-free experience, ensuring every child starts their school year with confidence and pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let’s continue to build a supportive community, one stamp at a time.”

For more information or to start collecting saving stamps, visit The Hope Centre reception in Coleraine or contact Vineyard Compassion directly.