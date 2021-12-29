Coleraine College kindness

These included the 10JA Form Group raising £275 for Comet, the guide dog they sponsor, and Year 8 students donating £200 to Lymphoma Action through a sponsored walk along Christie Park.

In addition to this, a Year 11 Prince’s Trust group created Christmas Hampers for local families working in collaboration with Ballysally Church and two whole school projects saw money raised for Save The Children via a Christmas Jumper Day and a significant donation of food to the Causeway Foodbank at Vineyard Compassion.