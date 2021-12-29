Coleraine College kindness

Despite examinations and testing in the weeks before Christmas, the Coleraine College community showed it really has a big heart with a range of initiatives designed to raise money for a number of charities.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:37 pm
Year 10JA Guide Dog fundraiser

These included the 10JA Form Group raising £275 for Comet, the guide dog they sponsor, and Year 8 students donating £200 to Lymphoma Action through a sponsored walk along Christie Park.

In addition to this, a Year 11 Prince’s Trust group created Christmas Hampers for local families working in collaboration with Ballysally Church and two whole school projects saw money raised for Save The Children via a Christmas Jumper Day and a significant donation of food to the Causeway Foodbank at Vineyard Compassion.

Year 12 Nail and Beauty students also got in on the act, painting nails at lunchtime to raise money.

Fodbank appeal
Prince's Trust Ballysally Church Christmas hamper appeal
Year 8 sponsored walk
Prince's TrustBeauty