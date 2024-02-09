Coleraine College has paid tribute to its former vice principal, Tom Skelton. Credit Peter O'Hara

In a post on their Facebook page, Coleraine College said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the devastating news of our previous Vice Principal Mr Tom Skelton, known to many as Toss.

"Tom was a wonderful educator and champion of young people. He was respected and loved by all the pupils and staff of the College and Coleraine Boys’ Secondary.

"We pass on our deepest sympathy to his wife Wilma, his four children and the entire family circle. Tom will always have a place in our hearts.”

Meanwhile North Antrim MP Ian Paisley expressed his shock and sadness at learning about the sudden death of Mr Skelton who had been Dalriada School principal since 2007.

Mr Paisley said: “Like most people who heard the news this morning I was absolutely shocked. Tom had engaged me on many occasions to help with the school and to hear of his death is shocking and very sad.

"At a personal level I express my condolences to his family and close friends. However, his school community will be in a state of shock and mourning also. To them I want to assure them of our thoughts and prayers at this time.

