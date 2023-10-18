Register
Coleraine dad to brave fear of heights for fundraising skydive for Sandelford school minibus appeal

A Coleraine dad who “isn’t the biggest fan of heights” has pledged to do a skydive to raise funds for a minibus for his daughter’s school.
By Una Culkin
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Coleraine dad JJ Campbell who is taking on a skydive to raise funds for Sandelford School's minibus appeal. Credit JJ CampbellColeraine dad JJ Campbell who is taking on a skydive to raise funds for Sandelford School's minibus appeal. Credit JJ Campbell
Coleraine dad JJ Campbell who is taking on a skydive to raise funds for Sandelford School's minibus appeal. Credit JJ Campbell

JJ Campbell decided to do the skydive to help raise funds for the vehicle for Coleraine’s Sandelford School where his 12-year-old daughter Mia is a pupil.

"I have decided to do a 15,000ft skydive to help raise funds for Sandelford Special School to help them towards a new school bus for the pupils. I am not the biggest fan of heights but it’s all for a good cause.”

JJ is paying the cost of the skydive, which will take place at Skydive Ireland in Garvagh on December 3, so that ALL money raised goes towards the school’s bus appeal. He has started a GoFundMe page to help raise his target of £500.

Sandelford School has also organised a fundraising Fashion Show which takes place in the Lodge Hotel on October 26. Tickets on sale from the school.

