Coleraine Football Club first-team manager Ruaidhri Higgins took time out of his busy schedule to speak to P7 pupils at Kilrea Primary School recently.

As part of the club’s ongoing commitment to community engagement, the boss spoke about his journey in football, the importance of hard work and resilience, and what it’s like to be a manager of a professional football club.

Pupils had the opportunity to ask questions about his playing and managerial career, with topics ranging from pre-match preparation to his proudest moments in football.

With the pupils getting ready to start secondary school after the summer break, Higgins encouraged them all to make the most of their new opportunities.

Speaking after the visit, Kilrea Primary School Principal, Mrs McCombe, said: “On Monday, we were delighted to welcome some very special visitors from Coleraine Football Club! Ruaidhri (the manager), Laura (the secretary), and Clement (the photographer) spent time with our enthusiastic P7 class.

“The pupils were treated to an inspiring motivational talk from Ruaidhri, followed by a lively Q&A session. It was a fantastic opportunity for our boys and girls to hear from professionals in the world of sport.

“A huge thank you to Coleraine FC for taking the time to visit Kilrea Primary School and inspire our pupils – we truly appreciate it! We look forward to more opportunities to connect with Coleraine FC in the future.”

Coleraine FC would like to thank Kilrea Primary School for their warm welcome and wish all the P7 pupils the very best in their next chapter.