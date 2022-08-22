Coleraine Grammar School celebrate A level results

Despite the last two years of uncertainty and disruption, our pupils have achieved excellent grades across all subject areas.

A school spokesperson said: “This is a very significant set of results because the 2022 A Level cohort are the first pupils of the new school to complete their school careers as pupils of Coleraine Grammar School since we opened in 2015 and they entered Year 8.

“At A2 Level, 72 pupils achieved at least one A grade and 30 pupils gained at least one A*. 40 pupils received all A* or A grades in their subjects.

“A sample of our top achievers include Sophie Galbraith successfully gaining an impressive 4 A* grades. She will be studying Biomedical Science at UU. Rhianne Sloan achieved 3A* grades and will taking her place at QUB to study Law with Politics. Joshua Stewart achieved 2 A*s and 2 A grades and will be studying Civil Engineering at QUB.

“Fourteen other pupils achieved at least 2 A* grades: Ella Campbell (QUB Professional Nursing), Sarah Cromie (UU Optometry), Emily Kelly (QUB Law with Politics), Emma Mulholland (QUB Pharmacy), Marshall Neill (applying for Medicine next year), Romy Orr (Cardiff University Dentistry, Shannon Stewart (QUB Professional Nursing), Amy Symington (University of Manchester Pharmacy) Mark Cusick (UU Civil Engineering) and Christos Pafilis (University of York Law).

“Our Head Girl Ellis Harte, achieved 2 A*s and one A, which enables her to take her place at Cardiff University to study Optometry. Our Head Boy, Thomas Frew achieved 1 A* and 2 As, which means he will be attending Glasgow University to study International Relations. Other high achievers included: Kathryn Boyce, Amy McCollum, Jake McLaughlin, Katie McLaughlin, Charlotte McMullan, Allan Quigg and Sakari Rochoy who all achieved 1 A* and 2 A grades. These pupils are going to a variety of universities like Glasgow, Liverpool and Ulster.

“These aforementioned individuals are only a mere selection of the outstanding results our pupils achieved. Their impressive results are due to the dedication and resilience of our pupils and staff.”

Headmaster Dr Carruthers commented: “We are immensely proud of our pupils as always, but this year feels even more special, considering all they have been through in the last two years. Congratulations to everyone and thank you to parents and staff for your continued support.”

AS results

In Year 13, pupils also performed very impressively in their AS exams. Overall, there were 25 pupils who had 3 A grades or above.

These pupils included: Eva Barr, Ceira Kennedy, Georgie McLenaghan, Archie Block, Jasper Long, Joe McMullan, Charlie Orr, Noah Gordon, Eve Hearnshaw, Natasha Hamilton, Ruby Parkinson, Clare Buick, Rosie Connolly, Josh Cooke, Yvonne Currie, Lauren Embleton, Ruth Gilmore, Ellen Kerr, Rachel Madden, Cian McCullagh, Mark McFetridge, Ellie Mullan, Rosalyn Simpson, William Torrens, Emily Verner.

Some examples of the school’s highest achievers included: Eva Barr, Ceira Kennedy and Georgie McLenaghan who achieved 4 A grades at AS. Noah Gordon and Eve Hearnshaw gained an A in A2 Maths in a year plus 3 A grades at AS. Archie Block, Jasper Long, Joe McMullan and Charlie Orr achieved an A* in A2 Maths in a year and 3 A grades as AS.

“These named pupils are clearly just a sample of the many excellent AS grades our pupils achieved. Well done to all our Year 13s and we look forward to seeing you back at school again in the coming weeks.”

