Pupils at Coleraine Grammar School were celebrating last week after achieving outstanding GCSE results.

Overall, 92 percent of pupils achieved 7A*-C grades in full course GCSEs, while over 96 percent of pupils achieved 5 or more A*-C in full course GCSEs.

Contrary to the predicted trend, there was no sign of the lower grades that exam boards had warned about, and over one quarter of year 12 pupils achieved at least 7A* or A grades.

Some 99 percent of year 12 pupils attained A*-C in their English Language GCSE and 99 percent gained A*-C in their Maths GCSE.

Top achieving pupils included Isobel Pinder, who gained an outstanding 8A*s and 2As in full course GCSEs; Eva Jones, Lola Neill and Emily Steele all received 7A*s and 3 As in full course GCSEs.

Erin Coates has 7A*s and 2 As in full course subjects, while Anna Fell and Grace Higgins gained 6A*s and 4As each in full course subjects.

Many other pupils achieved excellent grades, including Sophie Cooke (6A*s, 2As and 1B), Katie McKeown (5A*s and 5 As), and Micah Rochoy (5 A*s, 3As, 1 B).

Mairi Clements, Andrew Kerr and Sophie McCormick all achieved 3A*s and 7As, with Aimee McMullan and Daniel Smyth both gaining 2A*s and 7As.

Headmaster, Dr D Carruthers said: “I am absolutely delighted with these excellent results and wish to congratulate all our Year 12 pupils who have worked so diligently and the staff and parents who supported them. We are very proud of their achievements and look forward to welcoming pupils back to school in September to begin studying A Levels.”

