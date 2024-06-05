Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine Grammar School is holding a Supercar Show at its Castlerock Road campus on Saturday, June 22.

Raising money for the school’s sports facilities, the Supercar Show is part of a fun day event which runs from 10.30am – 2.30pm.

Join the school community for an adrenaline-pumping day at the Supercar Spectacular Show, where speed meets style in a family-friendly extravaganza.

