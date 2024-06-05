Coleraine Grammar School to host Supercar Show as part of fundraising day

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Coleraine Grammar School is holding a Supercar Show at its Castlerock Road campus on Saturday, June 22.

Raising money for the school’s sports facilities, the Supercar Show is part of a fun day event which runs from 10.30am – 2.30pm.

Join the school community for an adrenaline-pumping day at the Supercar Spectacular Show, where speed meets style in a family-friendly extravaganza.

There will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, food and drinks stalls, plant sale and photo booth. Check out www.colerainegrammar.com/funday for more details.