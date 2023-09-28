Coleraine Grammar School War Memorial Pavilion rededicated following completion of renovation works

The War Memorial Pavilion at Coleraine Grammar School has been rededicated, following the completion of extensive renovation works at the school’s sports hall and changing room facilities.

A new commemorative plaque was formally unveiled by Lord-Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at a short ceremony attended by both current and former students and staff.

First constructed in 1953, the pavilion commemorates the sacrifice of former pupils and teachers from Coleraine Academical Institution who gave their lives in the first and second world wars.

Originally intended as a clubhouse for former pupils, the building became a changing facility for sport teams on the school estate. Following the establishment of Coleraine Grammar School in 2015, the pavilion and adjoining sports hall building were modernised to provide high quality sports and changing facilities for all boys and girls at the school. The facilities and meeting spaces are also now being made available to local groups and community organisations on a private hire basis.

Speaking at the ceremony, William Oliver, President of the Board of Governors at the school said: “Almost 700 former pupils and members of staff served in the armed forces during the two world wars, with 63 killed in action in the first world war, and 36 who gave their lives between 1939-1945.

“For the past 70 years, this pavilion has served as a living memorial to those from this school who made the supreme sacrifice, while also housing the changing facilities for our sports teams. Today, we have a renovated building that still sits as a fitting tribute to all those Old Boys but is also a modern facility that fits the needs of the school in the 21st century and acts as a useful space for the local community.”

Any local community organisations interested in hiring the renovated sports hall can contact the Bursar Scottie Rankin for more information.

