Coleraine student Daria Hrywniak has just returned from a three month internship at the prestigious Leuven Institute in Belgium.

Daria is currently studying the Hospitality and Tourism Management Foundation Degree at North West Regional College’s Strand Road Campus.

The 22-year-old said the experience in Belgium was “incredible,” and, as well as gaining valuable work experience she had the opportunity to travel across Europe stay visiting five other countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daria, who travelled on an Erasmus mobility said: “I found out about Leuven through my tutors, and NWRC’s European and International Projects Officer Bronagh Fikri. I was delighted to be accepted because the internship formed part of my work placement which I needed for my course.

Daria on her travels

“I was working within Irish College in Leuven, Belgium as a hospitality trainee working on buffet breakfast, fine dining, lunch on request, and setting up various events and meetings for important clients. Life at the Leuven was good, everything is local, and the city is stunning.

“The job is a high standard role teaching you different aspects within the hospitality industry and customer service. The atmosphere to work in was great and I have learned a lot of insights into professionalism, team working, leadership, as well as working with high profile clients.

“I was also very fortunate to have met amazing friends while I was in Belgium. And I got the opportunity to travel to the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France and even Italy which is something that I could only dream of.”

Daria says she now plans to finish her Foundation degree at NWRC and progress to Ulster University.

Advertisement