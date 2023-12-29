Year 7 student Grace Morrison won the award after her story was picked in the BBC’s ‘Two Minute Tales’ competition. Her spellbinding short story ‘Showtime’ outshone hundreds of other entries, earning her a coveted win and leaving the judges enchanted.

The news was announced live on The Lynette Fay Show on BBC Radio Ulster where Grace talked about how shocked and proud she was to been awarded this accolade. Read Grace’s story here