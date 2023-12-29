Register
Coleraine Primary School pupil Grace wins BBC Two Minute Tales competition

A pupil from Coleraine’s Millburn Primary School has been named a National Writing Champion!
By Una Culkin
Grace Morrison, a Year 7 pupil from Millburn Primary School, has become a National Writing Champion after winning the BBC 'Two Minute Tales' competition.
Year 7 student Grace Morrison won the award after her story was picked in the BBC’s ‘Two Minute Tales’ competition. Her spellbinding short story ‘Showtime’ outshone hundreds of other entries, earning her a coveted win and leaving the judges enchanted.

The news was announced live on The Lynette Fay Show on BBC Radio Ulster where Grace talked about how shocked and proud she was to been awarded this accolade. Read Grace’s story here

