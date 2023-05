A Coleraine school has reached the finals of a Northern Ireland-wide awards ceremony run by Families First.

Coleraine College is in the running to be named as Secondary School of the Year 2023.

Coleraine College said: “Our ethos is focused on promoting positive relationships and providing wrap-around care and extensive support for every pupil; encouraging each child to become the very best version of themselves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voting is open now and Coleraine College’s section can be found by logging onto https://www.familiesfirstfinalists.com/