Coleraine teacher calls for revision of sex education curriculum to equip young people to deal with domestic abuse
“It’s disheartening that even at the launch of such a crucial strategy Justice Minister Naomi Long was forced to acknowledge the ‘limited resources’ available,” said Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union and former teacher at Millburn Primary School.
“An effective, properly funded programme would change lives for people, especially children, caught up in these unimaginable situations.
“A domestic abuse case is reported to police every 16 minutes and a sexual offence every two hours – and so many of these involve children and young people.
“As teachers we see those children and young people and are working with them, helping them deal with the fall out and trauma, so we too are right at the heart of this.
“This strategy also looks at abuse within the LGBTQ community and again we welcome the fact this community has been specifically identified as young people can be involved in unhealthy relationships – whether LGBTQ or not – in the later years of secondary education and so, by default, their schools could end up involved too if the relationship is abusive.
“As well as that, the fact that this strategy identifies issues affecting ethnic minorities is another welcome feature, given the current mood in some areas against migrant families.
“For sadly it’s the children in these situations who can get a bit lost but who also carry the emotional – if not physical - scars.
“No proof is needed though in regard to the payback when investment is able to meet need. For instance, schools have already seen the efficacy of the Encompass Programme which means that the school is informed by police of a domestic violence incident involving a child before that child goes to school the next day.
"It is time now that the Department of Education plays its part and revisits the implementation of the Relationships and Sexuality Education curriculum to equip our young people with the skills to recognise the signs of unhealthy relationships, keep themselves safe and break this cycle of behaviour."