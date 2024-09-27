Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coleraine teacher and union leader has welcomed the launch of the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy but fears lack of funding may stymie its value.

“It’s disheartening that even at the launch of such a crucial strategy Justice Minister Naomi Long was forced to acknowledge the ‘limited resources’ available,” said Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union and former teacher at Millburn Primary School.

“An effective, properly funded programme would change lives for people, especially children, caught up in these unimaginable situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A domestic abuse case is reported to police every 16 minutes and a sexual offence every two hours – and so many of these involve children and young people.

A Coleraine teacher and union leader has welcomed the launch of the Domestic and Sexual abuse Strategy but fears lack of funding may stymie its value. CREDIT UTU

“As teachers we see those children and young people and are working with them, helping them deal with the fall out and trauma, so we too are right at the heart of this.

“This strategy also looks at abuse within the LGBTQ community and again we welcome the fact this community has been specifically identified as young people can be involved in unhealthy relationships – whether LGBTQ or not – in the later years of secondary education and so, by default, their schools could end up involved too if the relationship is abusive.

“As well as that, the fact that this strategy identifies issues affecting ethnic minorities is another welcome feature, given the current mood in some areas against migrant families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For sadly it’s the children in these situations who can get a bit lost but who also carry the emotional – if not physical - scars.

“No proof is needed though in regard to the payback when investment is able to meet need. For instance, schools have already seen the efficacy of the Encompass Programme which means that the school is informed by police of a domestic violence incident involving a child before that child goes to school the next day.

"It is time now that the Department of Education plays its part and revisits the implementation of the Relationships and Sexuality Education curriculum to equip our young people with the skills to recognise the signs of unhealthy relationships, keep themselves safe and break this cycle of behaviour."