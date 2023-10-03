Register
Coleraine's Sandelford School to hold first ever Fashion Show

Coleraine’s Sandelford School has announced that it is to stage its first ever fashion show.
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Sandelford School in Coleraine is to hold its first ever Fashion Show. Credit Sandelford SchoolSandelford School in Coleraine is to hold its first ever Fashion Show. Credit Sandelford School
Taking place on Thursday, October 26 at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine, proud pupils and staff will model, and all proceeds from this event will go towards the school minibus fund.

There will be a raffle and spot prizes on the night, as well as brilliant interval entertainment. Sponsored by Spar Mountsandel Knocklynn, tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, October 4 and can be purchased from the school office.

