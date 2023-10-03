Coleraine's Sandelford School to hold first ever Fashion Show
Coleraine’s Sandelford School has announced that it is to stage its first ever fashion show.
Taking place on Thursday, October 26 at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine, proud pupils and staff will model, and all proceeds from this event will go towards the school minibus fund.
There will be a raffle and spot prizes on the night, as well as brilliant interval entertainment. Sponsored by Spar Mountsandel Knocklynn, tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, October 4 and can be purchased from the school office.