Staff from Sandelford Special School in Coleraine are putting their best feet forward in the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon Team Relay on April 30 to get active and raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

School vice-principal Mary Mawhinney said: “This is a great way for everyone to get out and about for both their mental and physical wellbeing. We are looking forward to doing something together as a team as well as raising money for an amazing cause on our doorstep at the same time. The air ambulance team do a wonderful job and is there for everyone, so it’s lovely to give back."

Kerry Anderson from the charity said: “This is the perfect opportunity to gather your work colleagues or family together to take part in a very special day to raise funds to help sustain this vital service.

"We realise that running 26.2 miles isn’t for everyone, and for many the Team Relay is too much, but there is also an 8-Mile Walk as part of this event. So, why not join the team from Sandelford Special School, don the trainers and sign up now at www.belfastcitymarathon.com - be quick as registration for the event closes on April 7.”

Lefft to right Mary Mawhinney, Jenny Mullan, Laura Moore, Faoiltiarna Burke, Mary McKendry (school vice principal)

Further information is also available from Air Ambulance NI www.airambulanceni.org/upcoming-events/belfast-city-marathon/ , by calling the charity on 028 9262 2677 or emailing [email protected]

