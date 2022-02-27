College gets a kick out of collaborating with football club to promote mental health

The 10 week health and fitness programme to support student’s mental well-being has just got underway. Childcare Lecturer Katrina McCallion said: “The past two years have been difficult for all students, particularly those with additional learning needs struggling with changes in their usual routine. When classes went online, many of students suffered from social isolation. A lack of social interaction had a detrimental impact on students’ mental health. We saw a decline in students lesson attendance and participation in class. We tried to think outside the box to implement different ways to encourage students to engage.”

Katrina was previously involved with ‘Soccer Brains’, an initiative with Crusaders FC, designed to encourage students to get acquire new skills and qualifications in a different and fun way. Inspired by its success, she contacted Laurence Gilloway, Outreach Coordinator at Greenisland Football Club, to see if the club could help in any way. The Promoting Positive Mental Health Programme began being trialled with the College Connect students from February. The weekly three-hour programme at the club’s facilities in Greenisland will include strategies to promote and maintain positive mental health, strength and conditioning and football sessions. Speaking after the first session, Cameron Fitzpatrick who attends NRC Ballymena said: “I had never tried yoga before, I enjoyed the introduction session we did so.”