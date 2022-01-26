College pupils on the road to success with Car Club

Getting the hands dirty to get the hard work done at Car Club

Students from Coleraine College have the Formula One racing champ in their sights as they use their STEM knowledge to build a single seat racing car after school in a project run by the Technology Department.

Michael Shaw who runs the club explained: “We have a great group of students here, boys and girls of various ages, all working together to design and build a car from scratch.

“We hope to build a car which can achieve 20mph-30mph. After the necessary test drive to ensure its safety and road worthiness, the students will race it against other schools at Kirkistown Racetrack.

Car Club at Coleraine College

“It is great to see how this project has fired the students’ imagination. Their enthusiasm and determination is just fantastic. They are so excited about the thought of racing something they have made themselves and so am I.”