Elaine McKeown, Senior International Development Manager said, “Our experience is that a study or work placement abroad is often a life-changing experience for students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improve their technical skills and boost their employability. We are delighted that up to 130 students and 44 staff from across the College will undertake either a study or work placement in Spring 2023.”

From March 2023, students from the College’s Business Studies, Professional Cookery, Performing Arts, Travel & Tourism, Sport, Music, Computing, Bakery, Animal Management, Science, Construction and Food & Beverage courses will be heading off for fully-funded work placements in Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and the USA.”

She added, “Students improve their language skills and transversal skills, or T-Skills, such as communication, collaboration and teamwork, and problem-solving skills, and the whole experience means they gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. For some students, a placement or study trip can be the first time they have travelled abroad, so it can help their independence towards adulthood as they take responsibility for important travel documents and manage their finances abroad.”

Pictured are Level 2 and Level 3 Computing students from the College on placement in Portugal earlier this year enjoy a sightseeing trip to Porto