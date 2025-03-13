Competition heats up for Generation Chef 2025

A team of culinary arts students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have won the opportunity to represent the College in the inaugural Generation Chef competition organised by the Rotary Clubs Northern Ireland in partnership with all six further education colleges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Bangor Campus, comprised two chefs, David Rea, from Bangor and Jack Regan, from Newtownards, both from the Level 3 Diploma in Professional Chef, with Faith Gregory, from Bangor, from the Level 2 Traineeship in Hospitality & Tourism Team Member (Food & Beverage Service) delivering front of house service. The team were mentored by Chef Lecturer Brian Magill and Hospitality Lecturer Sheena Hunt. They went head-to-head with three teams of fellow culinary arts students from SERC’s Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

The Generation Chef competition embodies Rotary’s mission of fostering community growth, connecting people and supporting young talent. It offers a unique opportunity for aspiring chefs to hone their skills, gain industry exposure, and compete at a national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each team was required to design a 3-course menu to include starter, main course and sweet for 5 covers, (4 seated and 1 judging panel) with a budget £120 and with a requirement to take to take seasonality, location and sustainability into consideration when selecting ingredients. In addition, the teams had to produce a mood board providing rationale for their chosen dishes and ingredients and present it to the judging panel on competition day. The teams then had two hours to cook and serve their meals, with points awarded for planning, preparation and service.

The four teams that went head-to-head to for the chance to represent South Eastern College in the inaugural Generation Chef competition were SERC Bangor Campus team David Rea, Faith Gregory and Jack Regan; SERC Lisburn Campus team David Jordan, Grace McCullough and Trinity Morrison; Newtownards Campus team Frank Humphreys, Abbi McCormick, and Rory Campbell; and the Downpatrick Campus team, Jack Byrne, Faye Hanna, and Thomas Kelly.

Rotarian Trevor Stewart said, "We were blown away by the standards of service achieved, and how all four teams really created a true spirit of culinary excellence. I am one hundred percent sure that the future of our hospitality industry is in very capable hands. I just can't wait to hear of where all of these first Generation Chef entrants end up working within the hospitality industry.”

He added, “The clear thought process shown behind these well-crafted menus was inspiring. The considered choice of local suppliers met the brief and the generous food budget proved to us that Generation Chef is a fantastic opportunity to see high quality ingredients being thoughtfully cooked and presented. SERC has set a very high benchmark for the next five Generation Chef regional competitions and the finals!”

The competition was assisted with a food budget, support and sponsorship from the Rotary Club Lisburn and Rotary Club Comber, Hendersons Food Service, Hasting's Hotels and Mash Direct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also competing in the tightly fought competition were teams from Downpatrick Campus, mentored by Chef Lecturer Thomas Turley and Hospitality Lecturer, Sinead Scott; Jack Byrne and Thomas Kelly both from Downpatrick and both completing the Level 2 Traineeship in Professional Chef , with team member Faye Hanna, from Crossgar, who is completing Step Up to Hospitality fulfilling the front of house role.

Generation Chef judges from the Rotary Club are (L – R) Trevor Stewart, Rowan Black, Judy Sinclair, Patrick Coyle and Henry Wilson.

The Lisburn Campus team comprised Trinity Morrison, from Whitehead and David Jordan, from Dromore, both in the Chef roles and from the Level 2 Traineeship in Professional Chef, with Grace McCullough, from Step Up to Hospitality, providing front of house. The Lisburn team were mentored by Chef Lecturer, Fritz Machala and Hospitality Lecturer, Carolyn Johnston.

Taking on the Chef roles for Newtownards Campus, were Frank Humphreys, from Newtownards and Abbie McCormick, from Cloughey, both Level 2 Traineeship in Professional Chef, with Rory Campbell, from Bangor who is completing Level 2 Traineeship in Hospitality & Tourism Team Member (Food & Beverage Service) in the front of house role. The team were mentored by Chef Lecturer Tom McCluney and Hospitality Lecturer, Sheena Hunt.

The Bangor team will represent SERC in the Generation Chef National Final to be hosted at Belfast Met on May 1. They will pit their skills, knowledge and experience against teams who have won through to the finals in the five other colleges of further education across Northern Ireland for the Generation Chef 2025 title.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk Real Learning for Real Life #BetterOffAtSERC.