Competition winners praised by MLA

Praising the students for their work, Mr Catney said that he was incredible impressed with the work submitted by local children and gave his thanks to local school leaders who are working hard to keep pupils safe.

“I was delighted to visit Brownlee Primary School, where I met principal Colin Elliot and young Kaitlyn from the P7 class who won our Christmas card design competition,” said Mr Catney. “The quality of the work put in by pupils here and in Holy Evangelist was really impressive so I was delighted to present a small token of appreciation.

“I have to say how impressed I was with staff and leaders in both schools who are doing their best to keep our children safe in difficult circumstances. While political leaders have failed our schools during this pandemic, our teachers and principals have been outstanding. I was really struck by how calm and welcoming the school environment was and want to pay tribute to everyone working to make that happen.”