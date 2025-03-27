Concern raised at pupils having to cross busy street unsupervised to get to Cookstown schools

A Mid Ulster councillor has expressed concern that a busy Cookstown town centre road serving three schools has been without a crossing attendant for four months.

Ulster Unionist Party member Trevor Wilson said the road at Molesworth Street is a key entry point for the hundreds of pupils attending Cookstown High, Primary and Nursery Schools.

The local politician says he has spoken to a number of parents who have flagged the issue, concerned that their children now have to cross the busy road unsupervised, despite there having been a crossing attendant there for many years.

He explained that he has pressed the Education Authority on the matter, with the body confirming there has been no patrol on duty on Molesworth Street since November 11 last year.

The entrance to Cookstown High School at Molesworth Street | Google

Councillor Wilson said:“The Education Authority says it has been in contact with the schools and is currently actioning the School Crossing Patrol Scheme, which presents a number of options if a crossing patrol is not available.

"They also recommended the schools inform parents that no patrol is currently available, adding that parents are ultimately responsible for their child’s safety.”

He continued: “It is very concerning that such a busy road has been without a school crossing for such a substantial period of time. I do the school run every day and I watch kids dodging traffic to cross the road.

“I will continue to press this issue so that a resolution is reached before someone is injured.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The School Crossing Patrol (SCP) at Molesworth Street, Cookstown, is temporarily unavailable due to staff absence.

“Despite continued efforts to provide interim cover arrangements, this has not been possible.

“EA is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people however, it is important to note that parents remain primarily responsible for their child’s safe journey to and from school. Information and resources on road safety can be found on the EA website and through NI Direct.”

Local people have been reacting on our Facebook page to the story, several suggesting the provision of traffic lights.