Construction Industry awards for Causeway Coast & Glens students Jack and Rebecca
Billy Heatly, Jack Rodgers and Rebecca Gavigan all competed in Wall and Floor Tiling with Jack and Rebecca winning second and third place respectively.
They were prepared for the competition by North West Regional College lecturer and Skills Champion David McCay. The winning students could now represent Northern Ireland in the SkillBuild UK national final held later in the year.
The competition, which was held at South Eastern Regional College, is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland.
It is a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism, and the brightest recruits throughout the industry.
Over 100 of the brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland competed against each other to win their categories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.