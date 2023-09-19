Register
Construction work begins on £4.4 million sixth form accommodation at Parkhall Integrated College

Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne has cut the first sod to officially mark the beginning of construction works for purpose-built sixth form accommodation at Parkhall Integrated College in Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:28 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:28 BST
Corey (head boy), Neil Owen (Principal) Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne, Chair of the BoGs, Mervyn Alexander and Anna (head girl). (Pic: Contributed).Corey (head boy), Neil Owen (Principal) Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne, Chair of the BoGs, Mervyn Alexander and Anna (head girl). (Pic: Contributed).
Corey (head boy), Neil Owen (Principal) Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne, Chair of the BoGs, Mervyn Alexander and Anna (head girl). (Pic: Contributed).

The investment of £4.4 million from the Fresh Start Programme will further enhance the Parkhall Campus, which has already benefited from a £20.7 million new school which opened in January 2018 and accommodates 735 pupils.

Speaking at the event Dr Browne said: “Today is an important development at Parkhall Integrated College, as work officially gets underway on the provision of sixth form accommodation.

“This investment is only possible through Fresh Start funding from the UK Government for shared and integrated education. Regrettably, many similar Executive funded projects have needed to be paused due the limited funding available for education.

“The new sixth form facilities will benefit the school community as they prepare young people for life, work and citizenship in the 21st Century and I am delighted to be able to mark this important occasion in the life of Parkhall Integrated College.”

Dr Browne concluded: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work and commitment in getting it to this stage.”

Construction on the site began in June 2023 and is due to be completed in September 2024.

The Fresh Start funding forms part of the UK Government's commitment, as part of the Fresh Start and Stormont House agreements, to deliver up to £500m of new capital funding over 10 years to support shared and integrated education.

