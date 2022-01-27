Consultation on school speed limit cuts

In September 2021, Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon announced the rollout of Phase 2 of the part-time 20mph speed limit scheme at 106 schools across Northern Ireland. The total number of schools benefiting from the road safety scheme introduced by Minister Mallon to date is 209.
The Causeway Coast & Glens schools involved in the consultation are :
Ballymoney High School – Garryduff Road
Landhead Primary School – Dunaghy
Lislagan Primary School – Ballymoney
Straidbilly Primary School – Liscolman
Irish Society Primary School – Coleraine
Mill Strand Integrated Primary School – Portrush
St Conors College, Kilrea
Armoy Primary School, Armoy
Limavady Grammar School, Limavady
Gaelcholaiste Dhoire & Gaelscoil Neachtain, Dungiven.
The closing date for the consultation is February 16, 2022 at 5pm.