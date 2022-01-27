Consultation on school speed limit cuts

Ten more schools in the Causeway Coast & Glens area have been included in the further consultation which was launched on Wednesday, January 26 to introduce further part-time 20mph speed limits.

By Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:23 pm

In September 2021, Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon announced the rollout of Phase 2 of the part-time 20mph speed limit scheme at 106 schools across Northern Ireland. The total number of schools benefiting from the road safety scheme introduced by Minister Mallon to date is 209.

The Causeway Coast & Glens schools involved in the consultation are :

Ballymoney High School – Garryduff Road

Landhead Primary School – Dunaghy

Lislagan Primary School – Ballymoney

Straidbilly Primary School – Liscolman

Irish Society Primary School – Coleraine

Mill Strand Integrated Primary School – Portrush

St Conors College, Kilrea

Armoy Primary School, Armoy

Limavady Grammar School, Limavady

Gaelcholaiste Dhoire & Gaelscoil Neachtain, Dungiven.

The closing date for the consultation is February 16, 2022 at 5pm.

