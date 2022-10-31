Cookstown High School pupils are joint winners in 2022 ABP Angus Youth Challenge

All teams received trophies from Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan and the General Manager of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, Charles Smith. Mr Mullan said, “This competition challenges young minds to uncover the facts about beef production for themselves.

It gives them the chance to actively experience and benefit from Angus beef farming and to develop the skills needed to work in our sector. I am delighted to see recognition continue to grow within our school’s community for the beneficial influence and impact the Challenge is having on a diverse range of young people and for the positive profile it is providing for agriculture as a subject or a career choice."

Outstanding Individual Achievement Awards went to Lois McCurdy from Dalriada School (Summer teams) and Jonathan Burrows from Cookstown High School (Winter teams).

Jonathan Burrows of Cookstown High School who won an Outstanding Individual Achievement Award in the 2022 ABP Angus Youth Challenge for his contribution to his team’s project ‘The features of the Northern Irish beef farmer of the future.’ Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

The awards ceremony took place in the Logan Hall Balmoral Park in front of assembled guests of teachers, parents and industry stakeholders. Meanwhile 24 teams took part in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the 2022-2023 finalist programme and the chance to win their own Angus cross calves to rear including three teams from Cookstown high School. To be successful they had to impress a panel of 20 judges drawn from the agriculture and education sectors about their ideas for sustainably produced Angus beef from farm to fork.

Advertisement