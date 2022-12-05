Two Tyrone schools Cookstown High School and Holy Trinity School are to get a welcome boost from the newly created Seamus McAleer fund.

The fund, established by Seamus McAleer, the founder of McAleer & Rushe, one of the UK's largest design and build construction companies, will assist local initiatives with the aim of supporting the local community.

The Community Foundation Northern Ireland is delighted to be working in partnership with Seamus McAleer in the delivery of this fund in the Mid-Ulster area.

Speaking following the launch of the fund Seamus McAleer said: “The establishment of this new fund, has always been something that I have been passionate about.

Seamus McAleer visiting Holy Trinity School (L-R BR Orla Black - CFNI, Principal of Cookstown High - Gwyneth Evans, Adrain Nugent - Chair of Board of Governors Holy Trinity, Principal Holy Trinity - Isabel Russell, Marcus Cooper - CFNI, FR Nick Griggs - pupil Cookstown High, Seamus McAleer - McAleer & Rushe, Rachel Bradley - pupil Holy Trinity).

“As a business, McAleer and Rushe has played a significant role in providing employment, supporting communities and contributing to the wider economy for over 50 years. We have always believed in giving back to the communities in which we work and live, and that has seen us support a broad range of local and UK-wide charities and initiatives including significant donations to Marie Curie, Bowel Cancer Research, the NI Children’s Hospice as well as sponsorship of Tyrone GAA. McAleer & Rushe’s commitment to and support of local charities, cross community and UK wide initiatives, will continue.

“However, I personally wanted to make a difference to the lives of young people throughout our community in a way that will help them fulfil their potential.

“Our schools are a bedrock of our communities. We all remember the schools we went to and how that journey helped shape us. By investing in our young people in this way and making possible additional supports to boost their resilience and educational experience was a natural fit for me and I and delighted to be able to support this extremely important programme.”

Both schools will deliver programmes that build upon student engagement, especially for those who are facing disadvantage or have become disengaged, health and wellbeing for students and bolstering family support mechanisms.