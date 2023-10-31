Register
Cool FM's Paulo Ross takes on teaching duties for a day at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus

Cool FM's Paulo Ross was ‘put through his paces’ as an honorary substitute teacher during a visit to a Carrickfergus primary school.
By Helena McManus
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:38 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:44 GMT
Part of the station’s well-known breakfast team of Pete, Paulo and Rebecca, ‘Mr Ross’ was welcomed to Victoria Primary last Thursday (October 26).

The invitation to experience what life is like for a busy primary school teacher followed an on-air remark by Paulo on World Teacher Day earlier this month.

Gemma Carey, Primary Seven teacher at Victoria Primary School said: "We challenged Paulo to come into our school for the day to be a substitute teacher after we heard him talking about what an easy life teachers have!”

Cool FM's Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross with Mrs Kernaghan (vice-principal) and Mr Fulton (principal) at Victoria Primary School. Photo: Victoria PSCool FM's Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross with Mrs Kernaghan (vice-principal) and Mr Fulton (principal) at Victoria Primary School. Photo: Victoria PS
During a Cool FM broadcast earlier this month, co-host Pete Snodden told listeners about the invitation from Victoria PS, before outlining Paulo’s expected ‘timetable’ for the day.

On the agenda was story time with the nursery class, followed by a PE session with P1, then a numeracy lesson with P7.

‘Mr Ross’ was due to end his day as a substitute teacher with home-time gate supervision alongside Kobby, the school therapy dog, before helping out with choir rehearsal and taking the school football team for training.

And with Paulo more enthusiastic about some duties over others, fellow host Rebecca McKinney warned: “As a teacher you cannot pick and choose what you like and what you don’t like – you just have to do it all.”

Cool FM's Paulo Ross reads a story to some of the young pupils at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus. Photo: Victoria PSCool FM's Paulo Ross reads a story to some of the young pupils at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus. Photo: Victoria PS
Speaking after the visit, the school said the team had a “brilliant morning” with “so many laughs”, adding: “Mr Ross had an amazing day at Victoria Primary School and Nursery Unit. He loved working with all our fantastic children.”

